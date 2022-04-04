Strs Ohio Increases Position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Strs Ohio raised its position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Manitowoc were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTW. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Manitowoc by 193.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Manitowoc by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $24.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.58.

Shares of NYSE:MTW opened at $14.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $516.60 million, a P/E ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.43 and a 1-year high of $28.33.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $497.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.47 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

