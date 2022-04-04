Strs Ohio Raises Position in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Strs Ohio increased its position in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.14% of IRadimed worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of IRadimed during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IRadimed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of IRadimed by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 32,585 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IRadimed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,164,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of IRadimed by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $370,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Monty K. Allen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $47,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,664 shares of company stock valued at $7,199,484. Insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRadimed in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $45.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.70. The company has a market cap of $575.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.88 and a beta of 0.84. IRadimed Co. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $55.92.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 13.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that IRadimed Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th.

About IRadimed

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

