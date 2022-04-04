Strs Ohio Sells 2,900 Shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Primis Financial were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Primis Financial by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 15,153 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Primis Financial by 25.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,490,000 after purchasing an additional 317,085 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Primis Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Primis Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Primis Financial by 19.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

In other news, Director Charles A. Kabbash purchased 2,400 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $36,576.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford purchased 4,786 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $65,998.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 40,031 shares of company stock worth $557,326 and have sold 538 shares worth $7,655. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FRST opened at $13.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Primis Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $16.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.48.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

