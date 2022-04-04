Strs Ohio Sells 3,900 Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Thryv worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Thryv by 177.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,878,000 after buying an additional 1,423,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Thryv by 86.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,579,000 after buying an additional 270,979 shares during the period. Brooktree Capital Management boosted its stake in Thryv by 19.7% during the third quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 295,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,874,000 after buying an additional 48,695 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Thryv by 1,138.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,826,000 after buying an additional 239,477 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Thryv by 181.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 253,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 163,121 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,272,927 shares of company stock worth $39,760,863. 59.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on THRY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thryv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.09.

THRY opened at $29.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $993.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $42.99.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $244.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.61 million. Thryv had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

