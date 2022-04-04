Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $292.18.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $4.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $264.82. The company had a trading volume of 8,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,494. The company has a market cap of $100.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $257.17 and its 200-day moving average is $261.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $236.09 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 53.36%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

