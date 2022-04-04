Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

SPH has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

SPH traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $16.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,422. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.13. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.80. Suburban Propane Partners has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $16.54.

Suburban Propane Partners ( NYSE:SPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $375.41 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 222,803 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 34,649 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,085 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

