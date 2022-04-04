Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sun Communities from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $213.25.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $181.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $150.55 and a 12-month high of $211.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.35 and its 200 day moving average is $191.53.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 106.02%.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the third quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1,126.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

