Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) vs. Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Critical Analysis

Suzuki Motor and Daiwa Securities Group are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Suzuki Motor has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daiwa Securities Group has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Suzuki Motor and Daiwa Securities Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suzuki Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A Daiwa Securities Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

This table compares Suzuki Motor and Daiwa Securities Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suzuki Motor 5.38% 8.69% 4.43% Daiwa Securities Group 20.07% 6.16% 0.38%

Dividends

Suzuki Motor pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Daiwa Securities Group pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Suzuki Motor pays out 17.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Daiwa Securities Group pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Suzuki Motor and Daiwa Securities Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suzuki Motor $29.98 billion 0.55 $1.38 billion $14.79 9.12 Daiwa Securities Group $5.44 billion 1.85 $985.42 million $0.77 7.68

Suzuki Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Daiwa Securities Group. Daiwa Securities Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Suzuki Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Suzuki Motor beats Daiwa Securities Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles. The Automobiles segment manufactures and sells mini, sub-compact, and standard-sized vehicles. The Special Machines segment includes special and industrial machines such as outboard motors, snowmobile engines, electro-senior vehicles; and houses. The company was founded by Michio Suzuki in October 1909 and is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan.

About Daiwa Securities Group

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. engages in the management and control of its subsidiaries and affiliates which are involved in securities-related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, Investment, and Others. The Retail segment provides financial products and services to individual investors and unlisted companies. The Wholesale segment includes Global Markets, which provides sales and trading services of stocks, bonds, foreign exchange, and derivative products; and Global Investment Banking, which offers securities underwriting, merger and acquisition advisory, and investment banking services. The Asset Management segment comprises of investment trust, pension fund management, and other asset management services. The Investment segment focuses on the creation of new investment funds while managing the return on investment of existing projects. The Others segment includes management of subsidiaries, banking business, information service, back-office, and real estate rental. The company was founded on May 1, 1902 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

