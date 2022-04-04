SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) Announces Earnings Results

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SWK had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 46.17%. The business had revenue of $14.96 million during the quarter.

SWKH opened at $17.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.28. SWK has a 12 month low of $14.82 and a 12 month high of $20.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SWK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of SWK in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in SWK by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 8,777 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in SWK in the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in SWK by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 44,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 15,577 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in SWK by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. grew its position in SWK by 63.9% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 401,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 156,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

SWK Holdings Corp. is engaged in the business of financial and asset management in the field of pharmaceutical. The company offers capital and investments in life science companies, institutions and inventors. It engages in royalty purchases and financings, as well as commercialization of products. The firm operates through the following segments: Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development.

