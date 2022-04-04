SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) Announces Earnings Results

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SWK had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 46.17%. The business had revenue of $14.96 million during the quarter.
SWKH opened at $17.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.28. SWK has a 12 month low of $14.82 and a 12 month high of $20.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.50.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SWK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of SWK in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
SWK Company Profile (Get Rating)
SWK Holdings Corp. is engaged in the business of financial and asset management in the field of pharmaceutical. The company offers capital and investments in life science companies, institutions and inventors. It engages in royalty purchases and financings, as well as commercialization of products. The firm operates through the following segments: Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development.
