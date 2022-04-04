Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SYNL stock opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $152.30 million, a P/E ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.31. Synalloy has a 52 week low of $8.97 and a 52 week high of $19.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNL. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 14,179.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Synalloy in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Synalloy by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Synalloy by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Synalloy in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.95% of the company’s stock.

Synalloy Corp. engages in the production of stainless steel pipe, fabricator of stainless and carbon steel piping systems, and specialty chemicals. It operates through Metals and Specialty Chemicals segments. The Metals segment operates as Bristol Metals LLC (BRISMET), Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc (Palmer), and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc (Specialty).

