Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SYF. Wolfe Research cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.00.

SYF opened at $35.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $33.76 and a 12-month high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,221,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,732 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 294.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 68,492 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

