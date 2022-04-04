Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.77% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wolfe Research lowered Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $35.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.28. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $33.76 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.58.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.3% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

