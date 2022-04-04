T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Receives $161.32 Average Target Price from Brokerages

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.32.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,708,912,000. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,909,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,674 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 171.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,611,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $589,225,000 after buying an additional 2,911,738 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 35.6% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,225,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,306,370,000 after buying an additional 2,682,996 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 440.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $405,010,000 after buying an additional 2,583,063 shares during the period. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.76. The stock had a trading volume of 68,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,702,778. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.53 and its 200 day moving average is $119.13. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The stock has a market cap of $165.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.26, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

