TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TAL. Daiwa Capital Markets raised TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded TAL Education Group from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TAL Education Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.30.

Shares of TAL opened at $3.24 on Thursday. TAL Education Group has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $66.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.96.

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,457,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,250,000 after buying an additional 4,909,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,955,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,495,000 after acquiring an additional 102,428 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,540 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 1,550.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,026,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,358,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,924,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,072,000 after purchasing an additional 646,231 shares in the last quarter. 41.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

