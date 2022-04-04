TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TAL. Daiwa Capital Markets raised TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded TAL Education Group from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TAL Education Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.30.
Shares of TAL opened at $3.24 on Thursday. TAL Education Group has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $66.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.96.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,457,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,250,000 after buying an additional 4,909,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,955,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,495,000 after acquiring an additional 102,428 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,540 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 1,550.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,026,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,358,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,924,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,072,000 after purchasing an additional 646,231 shares in the last quarter. 41.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TAL Education Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
