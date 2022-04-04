TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $61.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.66% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TC Energy is a predominantly natural gas pipeline operator with operations spanning Canada, the United States and Mexico. A quality stock with industry leading wide moat assets, TC Energy has a secured portfolio of C$24 billion in growth projects. This should support the company’s stated dividend growth commitment of 3-5% annually in the future. TC Energy’s takeover of its TC PipeLines unit last year has helped it to improve corporate governance and lower cost of capital. However, continued timing and cost overrun issues over large construction projects, plus cancellation of Keystone XL, are major overhangs. Moreover, further share price appreciation will likely be tied to the progress on the debt reduction front, which sits at a massive C$37.3 billion. Therefore, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

Get TC Energy alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TRP. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on TC Energy from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on TC Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.64.

Shares of NYSE TRP traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.73. 141,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,040,452. The company has a market cap of $56.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy has a one year low of $44.77 and a one year high of $58.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 15.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,099 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TC Energy (Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TC Energy (TRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.