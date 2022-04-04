TD Securities Boosts Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Price Target to C$3.25

Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

SBB has been the topic of several other research reports. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.50 to C$3.70 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

SBB opened at C$1.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$816.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.39. Sabina Gold & Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$1.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17.

Sabina Gold & Silver ( TSE:SBB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Sabina Gold & Silver will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sabina Gold & Silver news, Director David Fennell bought 35,000 shares of Sabina Gold & Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,602.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$127,548. Also, Director Walter Thomas Segsworth sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.35, for a total transaction of C$135,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 521,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$704,382.75.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

