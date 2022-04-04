TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, Purchases 5,000 Shares

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TELA Bio alerts:

On Tuesday, March 29th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 3,052 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $35,555.80.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 136 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584.40.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 2,331 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $27,156.15.

On Monday, March 14th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 3,473 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $40,564.64.

On Thursday, February 24th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,572 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $65,415.28.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 3,579 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $42,017.46.

On Friday, February 18th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 2,520 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $29,610.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 10,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $117,200.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 10 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $117.50.

On Thursday, February 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 520 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $6,110.00.

NASDAQ:TELA traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,447. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.00. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

TELA Bio ( NASDAQ:TELA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.01). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 106.93% and a negative net margin of 112.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TELA Bio by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in TELA Bio during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 449,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. now owns 1,906,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,000 after acquiring an additional 72,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 312,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TELA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

TELA Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.