Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) and Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) Head to Head Comparison

Teladoc Health and Oncology Institute are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.7% of Teladoc Health shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Teladoc Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Teladoc Health has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oncology Institute has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Teladoc Health and Oncology Institute, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teladoc Health 0 11 14 0 2.56 Oncology Institute 0 0 0 0 N/A

Teladoc Health presently has a consensus target price of $118.96, indicating a potential upside of 61.26%. Given Teladoc Health’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Teladoc Health is more favorable than Oncology Institute.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Teladoc Health and Oncology Institute’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teladoc Health $2.03 billion 5.82 -$428.79 million ($2.77) -26.63 Oncology Institute $203.00 million 2.58 -$10.93 million N/A N/A

Oncology Institute has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Teladoc Health.

Profitability

This table compares Teladoc Health and Oncology Institute’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teladoc Health -21.09% -1.31% -1.19% Oncology Institute N/A 78.66% 7.84%

Summary

Teladoc Health beats Oncology Institute on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Teladoc Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc. provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions. It offers a range of programs and services, including primary and specialty care telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, mental health solutions, and platform and program services. The company serves employers, health plans, hospitals and health systems, and insurance and financial services companies, as well as individual members. It offers its products and services under the Teladoc, Livongo, and BetterHelp brands. The company was formerly known as Teladoc, Inc. and changed its name to Teladoc Health, Inc. in August 2018. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

Oncology Institute Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Oncology Institute is involved in providing value-based oncology care. The Oncology Institute, formerly known as DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

