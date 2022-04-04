Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TDOC. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $151.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $110.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.43.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

NYSE TDOC opened at $73.77 on Thursday. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $50.08 and a 12 month high of $194.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.11 and its 200 day moving average is $98.25.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $246,753.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $471,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.