Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Telecom Argentina stock opened at $6.14 on Thursday. Telecom Argentina has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Telecom Argentina by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

