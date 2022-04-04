Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.
Telecom Argentina stock opened at $6.14 on Thursday. Telecom Argentina has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.17.
About Telecom Argentina (Get Rating)
Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.
