Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Lifted to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $8.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $5.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tellurian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.24.

TELL stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. Tellurian has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $6.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 2.09.

Tellurian ( NASDAQ:TELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.28 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 160.98% and a negative return on equity of 38.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tellurian will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Claire Harvey purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $51,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tellurian during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tellurian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Tellurian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Tellurian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tellurian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

