Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TMSNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Temenos from CHF 125 to CHF 110 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Temenos from CHF 165 to CHF 135 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Temenos from CHF 111 to CHF 95 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.64.

Shares of TMSNY stock opened at $96.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.84. Temenos has a 1-year low of $81.96 and a 1-year high of $170.18.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

