Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TPX. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $28.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $26.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.58. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.86.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 190.50%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,968,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,113,000 after acquiring an additional 83,098 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5,851.9% in the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 9,074,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921,605 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,342,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,122,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,551,000 after purchasing an additional 199,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,989,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,647,000 after purchasing an additional 404,561 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

