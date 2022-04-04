Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Underperform

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup cut Tenaga Nasional Berhad from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

TNABY stock opened at $8.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.82. Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $10.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.39.

Tenaga Nasional Bhd. engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It offers its products and services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers. The company was founded on September 1, 1949 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

