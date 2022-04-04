Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

TS has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tenaris from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays raised Tenaris from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. AlphaValue raised Tenaris to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas raised Tenaris from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Tenaris from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €13.00 ($14.29) target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.88.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Shares of Tenaris stock opened at $30.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.60. Tenaris has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $31.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.69.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. Tenaris had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenaris will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaris (Get Rating)

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.