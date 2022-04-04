Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
TS has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tenaris from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays raised Tenaris from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. AlphaValue raised Tenaris to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas raised Tenaris from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Tenaris from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €13.00 ($14.29) target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.88.
Shares of Tenaris stock opened at $30.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.60. Tenaris has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $31.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.69.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.
Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.
