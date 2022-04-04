Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

THC has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Tenet Healthcare from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Tenet Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.38.

THC opened at $86.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.62. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $49.37 and a fifty-two week high of $92.65.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 56.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $5,393,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $542,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

