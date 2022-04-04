Terry-Ann Burrell Sells 1,787 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Stock

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $105,629.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.36. 954,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,493. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.78 and a 1 year high of $138.52. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.58.
Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.01). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 714.91% and a negative return on equity of 52.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.33.
Beam Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.
