Terry-Ann Burrell Sells 1,787 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Stock

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $105,629.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.36. 954,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,493. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.78 and a 1 year high of $138.52. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.58.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.01). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 714.91% and a negative return on equity of 52.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 86.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 27.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 12,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 44.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,824,000 after purchasing an additional 93,439 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 23.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the period. 71.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

