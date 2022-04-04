Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,629.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

TPL stock opened at $1,421.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,198.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,226.39. Texas Pacific Land has a 52 week low of $946.29 and a 52 week high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.97 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $147.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will post 55.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is 34.44%.

In other news, Director Dana F. Mcginnis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,261.75, for a total value of $1,261,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 97 shares of company stock valued at $115,080. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $598,000. THRC Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,738,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth approximately $968,000. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth approximately $928,000. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

