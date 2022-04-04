TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.50.

TGTX stock opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average is $19.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.12. TG Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $49.88.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 101.11% and a negative net margin of 5,204.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $720,940.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $1,445,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 375.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,678,000 after acquiring an additional 237,714 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $33,000. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 100.4% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 19,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 9,925 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $116,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

