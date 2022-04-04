The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Position Decreased by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its position in Boeing by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its position in Boeing by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 26,314 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.85.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $188.78. The stock had a trading volume of 123,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,078,754. The company has a market capitalization of $111.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.35 and a 200-day moving average of $206.89. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $167.58 and a 12-month high of $260.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($15.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.