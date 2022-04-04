The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings. Chefs’ Warehouse posted earnings per share of ($0.50) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chefs’ Warehouse.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $558.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share.

CHEF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHEF. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 13,083 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,411,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,211,000 after acquiring an additional 181,541 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 111,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 7,291 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHEF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.24. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.39. Chefs’ Warehouse has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $37.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.15.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

