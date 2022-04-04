The City of London Investment Trust (LON:CTY) Sets New 52-Week High at $419.50

The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 419.50 ($5.50) and last traded at GBX 417.24 ($5.47), with a volume of 164799 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 417 ($5.46).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 403.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

About The City of London Investment Trust (LON:CTY)

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

