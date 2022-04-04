The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the apparel retailer on Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

GAP has a payout ratio of 28.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect GAP to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.8%.

GPS opened at $13.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.69. GAP has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $37.63.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GAP will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GAP stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,813,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 106,730 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.49% of GAP worth $32,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 58.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on GAP from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on GAP from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on GAP from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.51.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

