The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €9.70 Price Target for Commerzbank (ETR:CBK)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.70 ($10.66) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.14) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($7.69) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. HSBC set a €10.20 ($11.21) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.20 ($9.01) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.80 ($8.57) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €8.17 ($8.98).

Shares of CBK opened at €7.18 ($7.89) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €6.87. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of €4.70 ($5.16) and a 52-week high of €9.51 ($10.45). The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

