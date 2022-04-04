The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Liberty Braves Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

NASDAQ BATRK opened at $27.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.48 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.93. The Liberty Braves Group has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $31.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,229,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,908,000 after purchasing an additional 44,594 shares during the period. Broad Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,213,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,467,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,200,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 768,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 722,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

