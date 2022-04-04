The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Liberty Braves Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.
NASDAQ BATRK opened at $27.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.48 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.93. The Liberty Braves Group has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $31.27.
About The Liberty Braves Group (Get Rating)
The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.
