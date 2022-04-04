The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after buying an additional 1,632,893 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 596,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,433,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $2.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $152.69. The company had a trading volume of 167,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,364,850. The company has a market cap of $369.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $130.29 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.96 and its 200 day moving average is $151.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $45,166,497.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $8,352,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.64.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

