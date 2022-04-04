The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 33.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,090,000 after buying an additional 3,467,039 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 89.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,034,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,989 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after buying an additional 1,632,893 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 76.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,691,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 533.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 1,632,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,123,000 after buying an additional 1,375,124 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total transaction of $8,203,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $8,352,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.64.

PG traded down $1.89 on Monday, hitting $153.20. 203,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,364,850. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.96 and its 200 day moving average is $151.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $130.29 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

