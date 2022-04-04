The Progressive Co. (PGR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on April 14th

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th.

Progressive has a dividend payout ratio of 6.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Progressive to earn $6.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.

NYSE:PGR opened at $115.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.53 and its 200-day moving average is $101.19. Progressive has a 52-week low of $89.35 and a 52-week high of $117.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $67.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.47.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Progressive will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total value of $5,153,001.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $142,215.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,129 shares of company stock worth $6,603,408 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 38,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Progressive by 218.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 26,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 18,267 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Progressive Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

