The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 122 ($1.60).

Several equities analysts recently commented on RTN shares. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on The Restaurant Group from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.10) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays lowered The Restaurant Group to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 70 ($0.92) in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

In other The Restaurant Group news, insider Ken Hanna bought 100,000 shares of The Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £77,000 ($100,864.55).

The Restaurant Group stock traded up GBX 0.35 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 65.90 ($0.86). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,945,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,598. The Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 140 ($1.83). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 85.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 91.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of £504.17 million and a PE ratio of -12.43.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

