The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Receives $101.24 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.24.
TTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $441,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,053 shares of company stock worth $2,347,556 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,543,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,813,384. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 2.12. Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $114.09.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Trade Desk Company Profile (Get Rating)
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
