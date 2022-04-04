TheStreet Downgrades Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

FC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Covey from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Shares of NYSE:FC opened at $47.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.07. The stock has a market cap of $674.25 million, a PE ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. Franklin Covey has a one year low of $28.79 and a one year high of $52.52.

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 7.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Covey will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Grotto Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,097,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Covey in the third quarter valued at $5,166,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 72,626 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,674,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,333,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,381,000 after buying an additional 52,767 shares during the period. 55.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

