TheStreet Downgrades Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VCEL. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vericel from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Vericel in a research report on Thursday. They issued a sell rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $39.45 on Thursday. Vericel has a 52-week low of $30.67 and a 52-week high of $68.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.06 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.56.

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.09 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vericel will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,073,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,975,000 after acquiring an additional 197,562 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,809,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,420,000 after acquiring an additional 307,755 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vericel by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,212,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,956,000 after buying an additional 239,905 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vericel by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,678,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,965,000 after buying an additional 70,498 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vericel by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,236,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,601,000 after buying an additional 196,635 shares during the period.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

