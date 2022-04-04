Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.64.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Thoughtworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $614,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,701,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,057,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

TWKS opened at $20.93 on Monday. Thoughtworks has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.47.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.61 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Thoughtworks will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

