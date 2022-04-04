Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $145.79 Million

Brokerages expect Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) to report sales of $145.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $144.12 million to $148.00 million. Tilly’s posted sales of $163.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full year sales of $721.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $707.90 million to $731.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $759.90 million, with estimates ranging from $733.70 million to $790.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tilly’s.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 8.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Tilly’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLYS. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 146.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 62.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 33.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

TLYS traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.06. The company had a trading volume of 449,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,917. The company has a market cap of $280.55 million, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average of $13.75. Tilly’s has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

About Tilly’s (Get Rating)

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilly’s (TLYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.