TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TimkenSteel from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on TimkenSteel from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

Shares of NYSE TMST opened at $22.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.86. TimkenSteel has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average of $15.91.

TimkenSteel ( NYSE:TMST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $338.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.50 million. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TimkenSteel will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMST. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in TimkenSteel during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TimkenSteel Company Profile (Get Rating)

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.