Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.11% of Titan Machinery worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 7.8% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 48,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 58.1% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 96,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 274.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 6.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 2.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 802,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,796,000 after acquiring an additional 18,463 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Titan Machinery stock opened at $27.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.54. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.83 and a 52 week high of $38.58. The company has a market capitalization of $629.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.64.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.45. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Titan Machinery’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TITN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

