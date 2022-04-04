Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 794,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,369,305. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.38.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Sell-side analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,321,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,422,000 after acquiring an additional 820,552 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 1,670.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 229,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 216,640 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 92.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 374,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 180,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. 17.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

