Tornado Cash Market Cap Hits $51.31 Million (TORN)

Tornado Cash (TORN) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be bought for $46.65 or 0.00101461 BTC on major exchanges. Tornado Cash has a total market cap of $51.31 million and $12.32 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00048856 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,451.66 or 0.07506362 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00048897 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,022.61 or 1.00085904 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash launched on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

