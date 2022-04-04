Toth Financial Advisory Corp Acquires 791 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 193,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Waste Management by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Waste Management by 269.4% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Waste Management by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,629,000 after buying an additional 416,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $159.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,176. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $129.70 and a one year high of $168.04. The firm has a market cap of $66.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

WM has been the subject of several research reports. Erste Group lowered shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.88.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,223 shares of company stock worth $6,180,911. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

