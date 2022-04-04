Toth Financial Advisory Corp Grows Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,617 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 357.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,906 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at about $750,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 101,741 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,469,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMD. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.85.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $234,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 181,176 shares of company stock valued at $22,174,102. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $1.77 on Monday, hitting $109.96. 1,463,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,251,570. The company has a market capitalization of $131.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.79. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.88 and its 200 day moving average is $125.51.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.